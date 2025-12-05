Russia, India interested in collaboration on assembly of SSJ-100, Il-114-300 aircraft

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. India and Russia have expressed interest in collaborating on the production of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) and Il-114-300 aircraft in India, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

He noted that on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian summit, the parties discussed cooperation in the aviation industry.

"We generally discussed cooperation in aviation [at the summit]. For example, on the assembly of the Sukhoi Superjet-100 here, [in India] and on the assembly of the Il-114-300. We are extremely interested in it. Most importantly, the Indian side is also interested," Manturov said.

He stressed that these are precisely the aircraft that meet India's requirements.

"They are entirely Russian-made, without foreign components," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.