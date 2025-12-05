Washington, Kiev discuss post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine — Department of State

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. The question of the post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine was raised during the recent meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Parties also separately reviewed the future prosperity agenda which aims to support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, joint US-Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects," the document says.

The talks were attended by Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andrey Gnatov.