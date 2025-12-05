India strengthens ties with Russia, despite US, EU criticism — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are strengthening ties, despite harsh criticism from the United States and the European Union, Bloomberg reports.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores New Delhi's desire to maintain cordial relations with traditional partners, the story says. India is also looking for alternative markets to counterbalance US tariffs.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional 25% tariffs on India to punish it for purchasing Russian oil and petroleum products. At the end of August, US duties on imports of Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. New Delhi regards these actions as unfair.

The Russian president is paying a state visit to India, during which several cooperation documents will be signed.