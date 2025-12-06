EU sees US as ally despite criticism in National Security Strategy — Kallas

BRUSSELS, December 6. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) continues to consider the United States its main ally despite the new American National Security Strategy, which harshly criticizes the EU, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said.

"The US is still our biggest ally. I think we haven't always seen eye to eye on different topics, but I think the overall principle is still there. We are the biggest allies and we should stick together," she said at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

The updated US National Security Strategy published on December 5 expresses, among other things, the concern that Europe will become unrecognizable in 20 years and is on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the leadership of the European Union and other supranational structures. In this regard, the American administration expressed doubts that a number of European countries would have the necessary economic and military potential to remain Washington’s reliable allies.