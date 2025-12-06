Chennai-Vladivostok corridor to help achieve trade turnover of $100 bln — consul general

VLADIVOSTOK, December 6. /TASS/. The Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor is an important component in ensuring the timely achievement of the planned $100 bln trade turnover target between Russia and India, Siddarth Gowrav, Consul General of the Republic of India in Vladivostok, told TASS.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media earlier that the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor and the port of Chabahar are among prior projects for Russia and India, with both sides interested in their development.

"The Eastern Maritime Corridor, of which the Chennai-Vladivostok line is a part, along with the North-South International Transport Corridor, which promotes the development of ties between India and Russia, is one of the elements necessary for the timely achievement of the $100 bln bilateral trade turnover target set by our leaders. The project is already operational," Consul General said.

The sea corridor will reduce cargo transportation time, lower logistics costs, and improve operational efficiency, he added.