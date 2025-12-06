US mediation on Ukraine has chance of success — Fidan

DOHA, December 6. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on Europe, as well as the parties to the conflict in Ukraine and interested countries, to engage in negotiations, noting that US mediation in this matter has a chance of success.

"In the absence of the US [directly engaging with Europe on Ukraine], Europe needs to seek more creative solutions to become more resilient. I believe the only viable way to end this war is to engage in negotiations with sincerity and determination. There are good mediation efforts underway right now. I hope American mediation will help achieve success; they have every chance of success," he told a forum in Doha.

The minister pointed out that "a platform for interaction and continued dialogue is necessary," despite the ongoing hostilities. "From the very beginning, I advised my Ukrainian and European friends to do this (to continue the dialogue - TASS) and also said about it to my American friends during the [former US President Joe] Biden administration. I believe that negotiations offer significant opportunities. They may not immediately stop the war, but they certainly help and create additional opportunities and chances for the warring parties and stakeholders," he said.