This year, most of Russian asylum seekers come from Syria — statistics

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Over the past nine months of 2025, the number of citizens from Syria seeking a temporary asylum in Russia has risen by almost 18 times year-on-year, according to statistics analyzed by TASS.

Syrians have filed 2,823 asylum requests in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 161 over the same period last year.

Also, Russia received 2,527 such requests from Ukrainians between January and September, down by 248 people year-on-year.

Besides, residents of Afghanistan (211), Uzbekistan (153), and Germany (93) have sought refuge in Russia.

On top of that, asylum seekers arrived from Turkmenistan (66), Palestine (53), Armenia (45), Moldova (44) and Israel (37).