US-Ukraine meeting in Florida produced no serious breakthrough — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 6. /TASS/. The December 4 and 5 meetings between the delegations of the United States and Ukraine in Florida have not produced any serious breakthrough in the settlement process, Bloomberg said.

Commenting on the talks, the US Department of State said earlier that the discussion was constructive, adding that the sides have agreed on matters related to security measures and discussed Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction.

"Despite the positive language, there was little indication of a major breakthrough that might signal new momentum in the talks," Bloomberg reported.

The talks were attended by Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andrey Gnatov. The discussions will continue on December 6.