Russia expects gradual decline in oil price volatility — Novak

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Volatility in oil prices caused by external factors will subside, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, adding that the market will calm down.

"There is volatility now due to external challenges, which will eventually calm down," he told reporters.

Asked about the current price's comfort for the budget considering the expanded discount, Novak said that a final assessment could be made based on the year's results. "We'll see how things go overall for the year, and whether they meet the adopted forecasts," he said.