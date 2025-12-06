Zaporozhye NPP left without external power supply for several hours at night

MELITOPOL, December 6. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was left without external power supply for several hours at night due to the activation of automatic protection, with backup diesel generators connected, according to a statement posted on the ZNPP’s official Telegram channel.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant experienced a complete loss of external power for several hours last night. Both power lines to the plant were shut down due to the activation of the automatic protection system. In accordance with regulations, backup diesel generators were activated to provide power for the facility's own needs. All safety systems functioned normally," the statement reads.

Later external power supply to the ZNPP has been restored from the 330 kilovolt (kV) Ferosplavnaya-1 line while the reasons for the disconnection from external power sources are being investigated, according to a statement posted on the ZNPP’s Telegram channel.

"External power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP has been restored from the 330 kV Ferosplavnaya-1 line. <…> The reasons for the outage of external power lines are being investigated," the statement reads.