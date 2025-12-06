MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian military personnel destroyed around 1,450 Ukrainian militants in the area of the special military operation in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, the enemy lost over 285 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, up to 235 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, over 175 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, up to 465 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, up to 235 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and up to 55 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr, according to the report.

The Russian military launched a massive strike using the Kinzhal missile systems against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, air-and land-based precision weapons, including Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities that support their operation, as well as port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army. The strike's objectives were achieved. All designated objects were hit," the ministry said.

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as temporary deployment points for the Ukrainian army’s units and foreign mercenaries, in 152 districts.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groups inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, a warehouse of military-technical equipment, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 districts," the report said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center fighters continued to destroy the Ukrainian army’s group encircled in Dimitrov.

"Units of Battlegroup Center improved their position along the front edge and continued to destroy the Ukrainian army’s group encircled in the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Russian air defense systems shot down 366 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in one day. "Air defense systems shot down two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 366 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 100,788 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 anti-aircraft missile systems, 26,412 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,627 multiple rocket launchers, 31,740 field artillery guns and mortars, and 48,468 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.