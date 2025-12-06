Putin-Japarov meeting in Bishkek gives impetus to multifaceted relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The results of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek at the end of November gave impetus to multifaceted relations between the two countries, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin once again expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-26. Both sides emphasized that the results of the top-level talks in Bishkek gave serious impetus to the multifaceted Russian-Kyrgyz relations of deep strategic partnership and alliance," according to a statement following a telephone conversation between the two heads of state.

During the conversation, the Russian president warmly congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on his birthday. Earlier, the head of state sent Japarov a congratulatory telegram outlining plans to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries. He also pointed out the personal contribution of the President of Kyrgyzstan to the development of relations of alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and to the promotion of integration processes in the Eurasian space.