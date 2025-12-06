Conflict in Ukraine entering its decisive phase — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 6. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is entering a "potentially decisive phase" as Europe experiences a rift in relations with the United States, Bloomberg reported.

The updated US National Security Strategy, which says Europe risks being destroyed unless it changes its culture and policies, comes as the conflict in Ukraine enters a potentially decisive phase, the agency wrote.

European leaders are deeply concerned about US attempts to broker a deal they see as a capitulation of the West, according to the report. This has undermined their trust in the administration of US President Donald Trump. Right now, European diplomats are witnessing a particularly steep decline in relations with the White House.

That said, it remains unclear whether Europe will be able to develop a viable plan to continue financial support for Ukraine without US participation, Bloomberg noted.

The updated US National Security Strategy published on December 5 expresses, among other things, the concern that Europe will become unrecognizable in 20 years and is on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the leadership of the European Union and other supranational structures. In this regard, the American administration expressed doubts that a number of European countries would have the necessary economic and military potential to remain Washington’s reliable allies.