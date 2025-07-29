Lao president intends to determine areas of cooperation during his visit to Russia

HANOI, July 29. /TASS/. During his upcoming official visit to Russia from July 30 to August 1, the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith hopes to determine, together with the Russian leadership, areas of cooperation between the two countries in the future. He shared his plans in an interview with TASS before the trip.

Sisoulith noted that his visit to Russia this time coincided with particularly important events: the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Laos and Russia (October 7, 1960 - October 7, 2025) and the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Lao-Russian and Russian-Lao Friendship Societies.

"This presents an excellent opportunity for myself and President Vladimir Putin to review the legacy of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, as well as to jointly set future directions for comprehensive bilateral collaboration, all for the benefit of our peoples," Sisoulith noted.

He said that he was very glad to have the opportunity to return to Russia, where he spent his student years. "I am deeply grateful and will forever remember the immense kindness shown by this vast land, where respected Russian teachers and beloved friends have nurtured, supported, and imparted knowledge and cherished memories to me and all Lao people. This is something we will never forget," Sisoulith added.