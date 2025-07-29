Russian stock market closed mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1% to 2,758.28 points. The RTS Index edged down by 2.24% to 1,056.83 points. The yuan added seven kopecks to 11.41 rubles.

"Absence of high activity in the market prevented evolution of yesterday negative news from the statement [of US President Donald] Trump and the [MOEX Russia] Index decelerated at the level of 2,750 points. We do not expect strong moves until it becomes clear what specific sanctions will be actually introduced after expiration of the ultimatum," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Norilsk Nickel stocks turned out to be growth leaders in the Russian stock market (+5.1%), most probably because of high metal prices and national currency weakening," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Tatneft stocks had the greatest dip towards the end of the trading session (-1.6%), most probably on the verge of the release of IFRS reporting statements for the first half of 2025.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index may be within the corridor of 2,700-2,750 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.