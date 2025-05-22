MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Ukraine doesn’t have a prayer of returning either to its 1991 or 2022 borders, said former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny, who now serves as the country’s ambassador to London.

"I assume that no one in this hall is holding on to hope of a miracle, <…> which will bring peace to Ukraine within the 1991 or 2022 borders," he was quoted as saying by RBC-Ukraine on the sidelines of a defense forum.

In his opinion, as long as Russia has sufficient resources, there's no way this will happen.

Zaluzhny went on to say that his country has found itself in a "catastrophic economic situation" and lacks manpower to continue military operations.

Previously, Kiev had repeatedly said that the armed conflict will continue until Ukraine is restored within its 1991 borders. However, this position began to change after defeats on the battlefield accompanied by enormous losses. Thus, Vladimir Zelensky admitted on April 14 that at this point, the country’s armed forces are not capable of bringing the lost territories back under their control.