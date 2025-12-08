Putin extends ban for residents to buy stakes in foreign companies without permit

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed until December 31, 2026 the ban for Russian residents to buy stakes in foreign companies without the authorization from the Central Bank.

The ban is renewed for transactions of residents on paying for participation interests, contributions or capital units in property of a nonresident foreign entity and on contributions from residents to nonresidents within the framework of simple partnership agreements with capital investments to be made, according to the decree.