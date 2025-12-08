PARIS, December 8. /TASS/. A French politician offered a sharp rebuke to Vladimir Zelensky amid reports that he allegedly has not read US President Donald Trump’s latest peace plan.

"Trump crushed Zelensky," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, wrote on his X page, commenting on a video where the American leader says that he is "a little bit disappointed" that Zelensky has not yet read his peace plan.

"Zelensky is disregarding the peace plan: this is inadmissible and irresponsible," Philippot stated.

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been adjusted to take into account Moscow and Kiev’s positions, with only a few controversial issues remaining. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The sides discussed several variants of the plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to continue contacts.

On December 6, the United States and Ukraine completed three-day talks in Florida. Following the talks, Witkoff and Kushner had a phone call with Zelensky. According to the Axios news portal, the talks are geared to find a new approach to settling the territorial problem.