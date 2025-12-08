{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Liberation of Volchansk year in making — expert

The Russian army began to move forward in the northern territory of the Kharkov Region back in 2024, Vitaly Ganchev noted

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The liberation of Volchansk by the Russian army and the advance in the north of the Kharkov Region are the result of preparatory work carried out since 2024, leading to a decisive victory over the Ukrainian army in that direction, said head of the Kharkov Regional State Administration Vitaly Ganchev.

"We began to move forward in the northern territory of the Kharkov Region back in 2024. Our guys had gained a foothold there and crushed the Ukrainian group in this direction. All the preparatory stages were carried out in advance, and what we are currently witnessing is the result of previous victories. The fact that the front is bursting in the Volchansk direction is quite predictable. We have repeatedly said that the enemy will not be able to constantly add forces and reserves there," he told reporters.

On December 1, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the United Group of Forces on November 30, where he was briefed by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the liberation of the city of Volchansk.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russia’s CSTO presidency to focus on strengthening organization — Putin
According to the Russian leader, this work will piggyback on Kyrgyzstan’s work in key areas during its presidency this year
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat to soon visit Russia for high-level talks — MFA
The Iranian Foreign Minister also plans to visit Belarus
Read more
Updated US National Security Strategy angers EU officials — newspaper
The Politico said that an unnamed European official on the sidelines of the Doha Forum called the strategy’s provisions regarding the European Union "very disturbing"
Read more
Ukrainian troops suffer heavy losses in Zaporozhye — official
The region's governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Zaporozhye Region authorities were ready to provide all necessary administrative and humanitarian assistance to residents of the liberated territories.
Read more
Russian army’s successes make Putin-Witkoff meeting more productive — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov pointed to US President Donald Trump's words to Vladimir Zelensky that he could have obtained more favorable terms in February, but Ukraine's position is now deteriorating
Read more
EC hopes Germany, Italy, France will become guarantors for loan to Kiev — Politico
The publication reported that EU countries will be required to individually commit to providing billions of euros to guarantee Ukraine's 210 bln euros emergency loan
Read more
China-Russia-India ties crucial to global stability, China’s Foreign Ministry says
"China is prepared to work with India, adopting a strategic and long-term perspective, to foster sustainable, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations," Geng Shuang said
Read more
GDP growth rate expectably declined this year — Putin
Growth rates of the Russian economy passed through the expected slowdown stage in the present year, the head of state noted
Read more
Nigerian air force strikes putschists in Benin — agency
The attack was greenlighted by Benin’s legitimate government
Read more
X deleted European Commission’s ad account after being fined by it
X believes everyone should have an equal voice on its platform, however, it seems European Commission believes that the rules should not apply to its account, Head of Product at X Nikita Bier said
Read more
Scandinavia resents having to bear heaviest Ukraine aid load — The Economist
The magazine says the initiative to seize Russian assets has become "a crucial test of European resolve"
Read more
UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on December 9
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time
Read more
Ukrainian military brings tanks, artillery, mercenaries to Kharkov Region — official
Reports indicate the presence of mercenaries from Poland, Georgia, and various Latin American nations, according to the press service of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kharkov Region
Read more
Lavrov says Savchenko will be headache for Ukraine
The foreign minister considers handing the ex-servicewoman over to Kiev the right decision as Moscow had to bring back its citizens sentenced on terrorism charges in Ukraine
Read more
Royal Thai Air Force carried out airstrikes on Cambodian armed forces positions
According to the statement released by the Royal Thai Air Force, the operation was carried out in response to Cambodia's military actions that posed a direct threat to Thailand's national security
Read more
Russia urges US to refrain from escalating conflict with Venezuela — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Moscow views the situation around Venezuela with great alarm and concern
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukraine vehicles, stronghold in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy was using the vehicles to covertly transport personnel to Gulyaipole to reinforce positions in the locality
Read more
Nigeria sends troops to Benin following government’s appeal — defense official
Benin’s government requested Nigeria to deploy fighter jets to secure the country’s airspace and help remove coup leaders from the national television building and the military camp where they had barricaded themselves
Read more
Russia's main New Year's tree to be cut down outside Moscow on Monday
It will be shipped to the capital on December 10
Read more
EU agrees to let Poland off hook on migrant commitments — interior ministry
According to Marcin Kierwinski, the European Union plans to relocate around 21,000 migrants in 2026
Read more
Ukraine conflict likely to be resolved with Russian victory, US expert says
John Mearsheimer stressed that there’s nothing US President Donald Trump "can do to assuage Russian fears that any agreement Moscow reaches with Ukraine and the West will stick over time"
Read more
Air defense forces shot down 67 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
24 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk region
Read more
US plan requires further discussion of territorial issue, Zelensky believes
"There are visions of the US, Russia and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbass," Zelensky said
Read more
Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 occurred in Alaska — USGS
No information about injured people and damage was reported thus far
Read more
EU prepares to admit Ukraine by 2030 and start war with Russia — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister recalled, the treaty establishing the EU states that "in the event of an armed attack on the territory of one of its member states, the other member states are obliged to provide this state with all the assistance at their disposal"
Read more
US needs to cut off all military support to Ukraine, former White House advisor says
Steve Bannon pointed out that it would be highly difficult to implement Washington’s 28-point plan, as well as the United States’ plan to resolve the crisis in the Middle East
Read more
Strains between US, EU beneficial for Russia — Medvedev
"The Americans continue taming the crazed European Union," The Russian Security Council Chairman wrote
Read more
Ukraine can no longer depend on Western aid — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that the promised economic integration between Ukraine and the EU had never materialized
Read more
Polish PM fears ‘something has changed’ in EU-US relations
The updated US National Security Strategy expresses concern that Europe will be unrecognizable and on the verge of destruction as a civilization in 20 years
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Thai Air Force carries out strike on casino in Cambodia
The Royal Thai Army reported earlier that a Thai service member had been killed, and another four wounded, in clashes on the Cambodian border
Read more
Defendants in Donbass genocide case facing life sentence
The case has been referred to the DPR Supreme Court for consideration on the merits
Read more
Russian troops disrupt Ukrainian army reserves deployment to Khatneye — security official
According to the official, in the forest west of Liman, the enemy’s 225th separate assault regiment launched a failed counterattack against Russia’s Battlegroup North forces
Read more
Ukrainian militants ordered to shoot retreating troops near Kupyansk — radio interception
This is evidenced by radio intercepts obtained by TASS
Read more
Germany pushes back against Europe criticism in US National Security Strategy
"Political freedoms, including the freedom of expression, are among the fundamental values of the European Union," Sebastian Hille said
Read more
Servicemen seize power in Benin — news outlet
The servicemen also have announced the dissolution of all state authorities
Read more
End of conflict in Ukraine close — Kellogg
The issues of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic remain on the agenda, special envoy of the US president said
Read more
Attempted coup in Benin suppressed, all its foci mopped up — President
Patrice Talon stressed that the authorities have complete control of the situation throughout the country
Read more
US to spend $800 million on support for Ukraine in 2026, 2027 — Pentagon budget draft
The document also obligates the Pentagon chief to report to the House of Representatives and Senate on the temporary suspension or cessation of intelligence provision to Ukraine
Read more
Kiev forces lost nearly 3,900 soldiers, mercenaries in a week along LPR borders — expert
The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on the enemy in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Lithuania 'playing' with drones for European money — top Belarusian diplomat
Maxim Ryzhenkov pointed out that the European Union is looking at allocating more than billion euro to help Lithuania fight Belarus and Russia’s alleged hybrid aggression
Read more
Dutch court seizes assets of Turkish Stream’s operator
The lawsuit was filed by DTEK Krymenergo, part of Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov's SCM Group
Read more
Kremlin wants to understand results of US' work with Kiev after meeting with Witkoff
Dmitry Peskov did not comment on US President Donald Trump's statement that, unlike his entourage, Vladimir Zelensky was not familiar with the peace plan's contents
Read more
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora dies at age of 70
Alexander Matsegora has been Russia’s ambassador to North Korea since 2014
Read more
Gas price growth in Ukraine outpaces inflation 4-fold
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov specified that the gas price had increased from 0.48 to 10.5 hryvnias
Read more
FSB publishes declassified data on Nazi collaborators who took refuge in Canada
The documents reveal that the war criminals were from the Belarusian, Ukrainian, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Estonian Soviet Socialist Republics, as well as the Kirov and Smolensk Regions
Read more
Malaysia ready to help de-escalate situation on Thai-Cambodian border — PM
Anwar Ibrahim noted that "the renewed fighting risks unravelling the careful work that has gone into stabilizing relations between the two neighbors"
Read more
Trump believes Russia is fine with the US plan for Ukraine
Washington proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine in state of real default — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Ukraine is ending this year with very negative economic indicators and trends
Read more
Bank of Russia lifts limits on foreign currency transfers abroad for Russian citizens
As the Central Bank explained, the decision to lift the limit is due to the stable situation on the foreign exchange market
Read more
Ukrainian PM involved in secret plot to oust Yermak — media
According to the news report, after Andrey Yermak discovered the plot, he demonstratively blocked some participants in messaging apps and ignored their messages
Read more
Kiev is luring foreigners into trenches, Ukrainians are hard to come by — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, this strategy is driven by the increasing difficulty Ukraine faces in mobilizing its own citizens
Read more
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian gymnast Melnikova
The website claims that Angelina Melnikova infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Kiev regime as international corruption brigade
"Ukrainian patriots," Maria Zakharova said ironically, commenting on reports that senior Ukrainian government officials were involved in the corruption scheme along with businessmen
Read more
Trump says he is a bit disappointed that Zelensky has not read the draft peace deal yet
The US leader also noted that Vladimir Zelensky's people loved the US government's proposal
Read more
Hungary to challenge ban on Russian oil, gas with EU court next week — top diplomat
"This dictation will make it impossible to ensure reliable energy supplies to our country and Slovakia and will provoke a dramatic price hike," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russian security chief arrives in Vietnam for talks with country’s leadership
The agenda of the meetings includes discussions on a wide range of aspects in the Russian-Vietnamese relations
Read more
US armed forces learning lessons from conflict in Ukraine — Pentagon chief
The United States are studying the experience of using autonomous weapon, Pete Hegseth said
Read more
Russian forces advancing toward Konstantinovka from one more direction — DPR head
In the Krasny Liman area, Russian forces are fighting near Yampole, Drobyshevo, Yarovaya, Alexandrovka, and Korovy Yar, Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Kiev forces stepped up efforts in Krasny Liman direction last week — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko emphasized that active combat operations continued along the western borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic
Read more
Congress wants to establish US nuclear contacts with countries where Rosatom operates
Congress intends to "end United States reliance on the Russian nuclear energy sector"
Read more
Russian cosmonaut Ryzhikov hands over command of ISS and its Russian segment
He has handed over the command of the station to NASA astronaut Michael Fincke and the command of the station’s Russian segment to Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov
Read more
BiH not to join NATO due to opposition of Republika Srpska — Dodik
The Serbs love and continue to support Russia, the Bosnian Serb leader added
Read more
Attempted coup in Benin suppressed — news outlet
The rebels have been arrested and constitutional order has been restored
Read more
Confiscation of Russian assets to lead to capital outflow from EU — experts
According to the Financial Times, the European Union has found a loophole that could help to permanently block Russia's frozen assets, circumventing the rule requiring unanimous approval from all EU countries
Read more
Legitimate authorities regain control of situation in Benin — news agency
It was a small group of rebels who had access to television, a source told the agency
Read more
Only renewed cooperation with Russia can save Europe from collapse — Dodik
According to the Bosnian Serb leader, Europe’s economic success was largely based on access to Russian resources
Read more
France does not want to expropriate Russian assets held in its private banks — FT
French banks hold around 18 bln euros in Russian assets, which is the second-highest figure in Europe, the paper said
Read more
Tucker Carlson hopes to visit Russia again
He also noted that the trip to Moscow left a strong impression on him
Read more
Congress revokes US president's right to conduct military operations in Middle East
In recent decades, US leaders have broadly interpreted the permissions granted to them by lawmakers to use military force abroad, including launching new operations
Read more
New US strategy indicates threat of interference in Europe’s affairs — EU official
European Council President Antonio Costa also responded to Washington's criticism of the European Commission’s move to fine the X social media platform, and accusations of Brussels violating freedom of speech
Read more
Firefighting efforts at Temryuk port continue for third day after Ukrainian drone attack
According to the Russian emergencies ministry’s Krasnodar Region department, firefighting efforts involve 35 men and 11 fire engines
Read more
Ukraine's new budget lays foundation for country's complete economic defeat
On December 3, the Rada adopted Ukraine’s draft budget for 2026 with a record deficit of $47.5 bln
Read more
Europe remembers Turkey as NATO ally only when it suits them — newspaper
Tunja Bengin pointed to the cases, when hypocritical statements are being made by Europe
Read more
Thai army initiates operation to reclaim sovereign territory in Sa Kaeo Province
According to the statement, a continuous movement of troops, military equipment, and heavy weapons to fortified positions was recorded
Read more
Europe to come out of Ukraine conflict biggest loser — Republic Srpska leader
Milorad Dodik noted that Europe lacked an effective leader
Read more
Kremlin spokesman points to possibility of next US administrations revising strategy
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin doesn’t rule out that the removal of the current irritants could open up prospects for the two countries to restore relations
Read more
Israel to retain control of security in West Bank — Netanyahu
The issue of the political annexation of the West Bank is still subject to discussion, the Israeli prime minister said
Read more
Medvedev supports Musk’s call to abolish EU
"Exactly," the senior Russian security official commented on Musk’s post on X
Read more
‘Reparation loan’ for Ukraine legally doubtful — Euroclear CEO
"There is no free money for the European Union from Euroclear," Valerie Urbain said
Read more
Cambodian military again opened fire on the border with Thailand — army
Civilians are being evacuated from the border area
Read more
Russian forces destroy French-made Crotale missile system in Kursk Region
According to Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov, it costs €8.9 million
Read more
RDIF CEO gives tips on how to make Europe great again
"To resolve EU-made problems: uncontrolled migration, rising crime, de-industrialization, punishing energy prices, accelerating economic decline and ubiqutious censorship," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
UAV attack repelled in five districts of Rostov Region, power line pole damaged
Governor Yury Slyusar said that restoration work in the farms will begin in daylight hours
Read more
Press review: Kushner emerges in Ukraine talks as world reacts to new US security strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 8th
Read more
German parliament turns down two anti-Russian resolutions
A total of 455 lawmakers voted against the first resolution, and 77 supported it
Read more
ECOWAS to send its Standby Force to Benin
The regional bloc did not say however which countries will participate in the mission
Read more
New US national strategy signals readiness to discuss security architecture — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman noted that for the first time in many years, the US document refers to Russia not as a "threat" but as a participant in the dialogue on stability
Read more
Qatar Energy head expresses bewilderment at EU's decision to phase out Russian gas by 2027
Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi noted that ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods recently announced his intention to withdraw the company from Europe
Read more
EU concerned US new approach to affect talks on Ukraine — TV channel
According to the US National Security Strategy, Washington wants Europe to assume most of the defense commitments within NATO
Read more
Trump could quickly broker Russia-Ukraine deal — Swiss Foreign Minister
Ignazio Cassis emphasized that Switzerland’s goal as OSCE Chair for 2026 is "to ensure the OSCE is ready" for such developments
Read more
Mass Immigration to US steals 'American dream' — US vice president
Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that around 25 million people had entered the country illegally before he took office
Read more
Chief executives of European multinationals losing interest in EU investments — report
76% of respondents said they have not seen so far practically any positive effect from the initiatives
Read more
EU eyes seizing Russian money due to depletion of national resources — economist
"The goal is not simply to ‘take money away,’ but rather to establish a sustainable financial flow for Ukraine", said Nikolay Gapenko
Read more
No one wants to share responsibility for seizing Russian assets with Belgium — Kremlin
Belgium opposes the European Commission’s plan for the expropriation of Russian sovereign assets blocked in Europe under the guise of a so-called "reparations loan" to Ukraine, being afraid of Russia’s potential response
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine entering its decisive phase — Bloomberg
European leaders are deeply concerned about US attempts to broker a deal they see as a capitulation of the West, according to the report
Read more
Disappearance of 'Russian threat' from US national security strategy positive — Kremlin
The messages for Russia-US relations sent by the administration of US President Donald Trump differs from approaches of previous administrations, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
National projects must lead to creation of domestic technologies — Putin
The head of state stressed that "technological leadership projects did not exist in isolation but had systemic significance for all spheres of life"
Read more
French politician calls Zelensky ‘irresponsible’ for not reading Trump peace plan
"Zelensky is disregarding the peace plan: this is inadmissible and irresponsible," Florian Philippot stated
Read more
Ukrainian military sites to be hit soon in retaliation for strike on Grozny — Kadyrov
According to Chechen leader, the attack on high-rise buildings makes absolutely no sense from the tactical point of view
Read more
S-400 gets new features unusual for air defense systems — Almaz-Antey
Modernization potential of the S-400 Triumph air defense system allows it to quickly mitigate emerging threats during the special military operation
Read more