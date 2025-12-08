MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The liberation of Volchansk by the Russian army and the advance in the north of the Kharkov Region are the result of preparatory work carried out since 2024, leading to a decisive victory over the Ukrainian army in that direction, said head of the Kharkov Regional State Administration Vitaly Ganchev.

"We began to move forward in the northern territory of the Kharkov Region back in 2024. Our guys had gained a foothold there and crushed the Ukrainian group in this direction. All the preparatory stages were carried out in advance, and what we are currently witnessing is the result of previous victories. The fact that the front is bursting in the Volchansk direction is quite predictable. We have repeatedly said that the enemy will not be able to constantly add forces and reserves there," he told reporters.

On December 1, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the United Group of Forces on November 30, where he was briefed by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the liberation of the city of Volchansk.