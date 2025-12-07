MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces’ successes on the front lines have created a more favorable atmosphere for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff on the Ukrainian issue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Our troops on the front lines have ensured that these negotiations took place in a more favorable environment," he told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin. "We are moving forward confidently, and no one can deny this, including the Americans," the Kremlin aide said, pointing to US President Donald Trump's words to Vladimir Zelensky that he could have obtained more favorable terms in February, but Ukraine's position is now deteriorating.