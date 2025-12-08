MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian troops have disrupted the transfer of Ukrainian forces to the Khatneye area in the Kharkov Region, a Russian security official told TASS.

"In the Kharkov direction, a massive strike by precision weapons on enemy positions near the Kirillovka settlement disrupted the deployment of Ukrainian army reserves to the Khatneye sector of the frontline. There are losses among the enemy officers," the source said.

According to the official, in the forest west of Liman, the enemy’s 225th separate assault regiment launched a counterattack against Russia’s Battlegroup North forces. The attack was unsuccessful and the enemy retreated to its initial positions with losses, he added.