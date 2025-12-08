BiH not to join NATO due to opposition of Republika Srpska — Dodik

BANJA LUKA /Bosnia and Herzegovina/, December 8. /TASS/. Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will not become a NATO member because Republika Srpska (entity BiH) opposes it, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik told TASS.

"Our policy does not imply joining NATO, and our decision is to refrain from becoming a country of this bloc. We are trying to increase the intensity of cooperation with Russia in all areas. In sports, culture, science, politics," he said.

"Nothing has changed in the political choice of the people. The Serbs love and continue to support Russia. Russia is now in a justifiable and understandable defensive state. And we hope that Russia will emerge victorious."

According to the constitution outlined in the General Framework Peace Agreement on Bosnia (the Dayton Agreement), BiH consists of two entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory of BiH) and the Republika Srpska (about 49% of the territory), as well as the Br·ko district. Three main peoples are proportionally represented in the public administration system: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox) and Croats (Catholics).