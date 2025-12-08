Cambodia says Thailand’s F-16 jets carry out strikes on border province

HANOI, December 8. /TASS/. Thailand has used F-16 fighter jets to launch attacks on Cambodia’s border province of Preah Vihear, the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"At 9:05 a.m. (2:05 a.m. GMT - TASS), Thailand’s F·16 jets conducted an airstrike on the settlement of Sra’em in Cheam Ksant District, Preah Vihear Province," the statement reads, according to the AKP news agency.

The Khmer Times newspaper reported earlier, citing defense ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata, that apart from fighter jets, the Thai army had also allegedly used gas. The spokesperson noted that Phnom Penh had exercised "utmost restraint" and had not fired back.

The Royal Thai Army reported earlier that a Thai service member had been killed, and another four wounded, in clashes on the Cambodian border. According to the military, Cambodian forces attacked Thai positions early in the morning. The Royal Thai Air Force reported strikes on Cambodian army positions on Monday, targeting military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistics routes, according to a statement.

Thailand's 2nd Army Area also said that Cambodian forces had fired BM-21 rockets toward Thai territory. There were no reports of casualties.