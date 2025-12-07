MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini was added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

According to the website, Pellegrini, a "Russian agent of influence in the European Union countries," was put on the database for "denying Ukraine’s sovereign right to defense."

Earlier, the Slovak president voiced support for the US peace plan for Ukraine. "If more dozens or hundreds of billions of euro are sent to Ukraine only to buy weapons and military equipment, the conflict will only continue," he said.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.