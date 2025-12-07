Poland asks Interpol to put two Ukrainians suspected of railway bombing on wanted list

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Poland has filed a request with Interpol to put two Ukrainian nationals suspected of undermining railway lines in the east of the country on the international wanted list, Polish police spokeswoman Katarzyna Nowak said.

"Requests for the prosecution of the Ukrainian nationals were lodged with Interpol on Friday (December 5 - TASS)," she told the TVP Info television channel.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the Polish capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged in an explosion, describing the incident as an act of sabotage. The two Ukrainian citizens who carried out the sabotage on the railway, Alexander K. and Evgeniy I., left Polish territory through the Terespol checkpoint on the Belarusian border.