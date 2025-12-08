Trump believes Russia is fine with the US plan for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Russia is fine with Washington's proposed plan for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"[As for] Russia, I believe [it is] fine with it [the proposal]," Trump said talking to reporters at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva.

Later, US President Trump said that the initial plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take the positions of Moscow and Kiev into account, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the number of points had been reduced to 22.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed the essence of the proposals from the four documents on the US peace plan. According to Ushakov, the meeting on the Ukrainian settlement was constructive and informative.