Strikes paralyze operations of 26 wine houses in France

PARIS, December 7. /TASS/. Large-scale strikes paralyzed operations of 26 producers of wines, champagne, cognac and other alcoholic drinks in France that are members of the LVMH group, LCI television reported.

According to TV channel data, 80% of employees of Ruinart and Moet & Chandon were on strike on Friday in the Champagne-Ardenne region in the northeastern part of France.

Employees of company halted their work in protest against the decision of the LVMH administration to cancel the annual bonus. This is the first case since introduction of this bonus in 1967, the TV channel said. Trade-unions believe losses in salaries will total approximately 10-15%, which is very significant for certain employees.

The decision to cancel the bonus may be driven by low performance in the sector. According to LCI, industry’s indicators fell by 33% in the first quarter of 2025. The decline is driven by restrictions of cognac imports set by China and by lower consumption in the United States. Such strikes are rare for the deluxe goods sector, the TV channel stressed.