WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. Leading Argentinian goalscorer Lionel Messi won the 48th trophy in his career and became the Major League Soccer (MLS) champion as Inter Miami’s player.

The team from Miami defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3:1 in the final playoff match. Messi made two assists in episodes with the second and the third goals in the game.

This is the 4th trophy won by Messi with the Inter Miami. The forward is performing for the US football team since summer 2023. This is the first time when the Inter Miami became the MLS champion.