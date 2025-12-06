Trump thanks Azerbaijani leader, Armenian PM for nominating him for Nobel Peace Prize

BAKU, December 6. /TASS/. In a letter to Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart as well as Armenian head of government Nikol Pashinyan for advancing his nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

"Thank you for your and [Armenian] Prime Minister Pashinyan's joint letter advancing my nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am deeply appreciative of your kind recognition, which inspires us to sustain our important mission," Trump’s message posted on the Azerbaijani leader’s website reads.

In it, Trump stressed that, as President of the United States, he remains committed to ending conflicts globally and to securing peace and prosperity for all people. "With your ongoing partnership, we will achieve the impossible," the US leader added.