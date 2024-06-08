President of Bolivia discusses supplies of liquid hydrocarbons with Rosneft

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce discussed the possibility of supplying liquid hydrocarbons from Russia with the management of Rosneft.

"Today in St. Petersburg we held an important meeting with the management of Rosneft, one of the largest state-owned oil companies in the world and the leader in the Russian oil industry. We made progress in important projects of mutual interest in the field of diesel fuel and Russian supplies of liquid hydrocarbons to the Bolivian market," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Arce arrived in Russia on June 5 to participate in SPIEF. On June 6, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the head of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev.