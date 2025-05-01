US official says talks with Russia on Ukraine ‘moving forward’

NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. US-Russia talks on resolving the Ukraine issue are moving forward, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News.

"The process is moving forward. Sometimes it ebbs and flows," he said, when asked if the US administration was reconsidering the possibility of talks with Moscow.

According to Waltz, "Russia needs to come to the table." "Both sides have to want peace. Both sides have to want to stop the fighting. And we think there is, there is still a deal to be had," he added.