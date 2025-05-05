Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 49.3 points in April — S&P Global

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.3 points in April 2025 from 48.2 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 49.3 in April, up from 48.2 in March, to signal a second successive monthly decline in the health of the goods-producing sector. The deterioration was only marginal, however," the report said.

April data indicated a further decline in output at Russian manufacturers, although the pace of contraction eased to only a marginal rate, the agency noted. Nonetheless, panelists attributed the sustained decrease in production to lower new order inflows.

The fall in total new sales reflected subdued client demand in domestic and external markets, as new export orders also decreased on the month. Manufacturing firms mentioned that reduced purchasing power among customers and greater competition hampered sales, according to the report.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.