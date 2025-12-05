Putin participates in launch of RT India TV channel

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the launch ceremony of the RT India TV channel during his state visit to New Delhi.

The Russian leader addressed the channel’s audience with a brief welcoming speech.

"Today we are launching the Russia Today channel in India, RT India. This is an important event because it allows millions of Indian citizens to gain a closer and more accurate understanding of our current reality, of Russian reality, of what Russia thinks, how it lives, and what it aspires to," he stated.

Putin emphasized that Russian-Indian relations have deep historical roots and a solid foundation based on mutual interest.

He also agreed with former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose words were shown on a screen. "[She] said it very accurately: we have achieved a lot, and our relations have always worked to our benefit and never to the detriment of others. That is a very, very accurate definition," the president noted.

The Russian leader added that Russia is currently guided by precisely these considerations. "I very much hope that Russia Today will not only show Russia as it is today, but will also help orient our society on priority issues and directions of our cooperation."

The channel will operate from a studio complex in New Delhi and cover key aspects of Russian-Indian relations, as well as the central role of India and Russia in a multipolar world. It plans to broadcast four English-language news journals daily for a broad Indian audience, along with analytical and special programs, including shows on international politics and Russian-Indian cooperation. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan also participated in the launch ceremony.