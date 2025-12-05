Russia has increased fertilizer supplies to BRICS states by 16% — association head

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia has increased its fertilizer supplies to BRICS countries by 16% this year, with India leading the increase, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev told reporters.

"India has become the driving force behind the growth of our supplies to BRICS countries, which account for more than half of all Russian mineral fertilizer exports," he said.

Over the past three years, Russia has increased its supplies to BRICS member states by 60% (to a record 21.5 mln tons in 2024), Guryev said. "This year, they are growing by another 16% (by 2.5 mln tons in the first nine months year-on-year)," he added.

The share of Russian fertilizers in India's total agrochemical imports grew to 26% in the first nine months of 2025. Overall, every third ton of fertilizers imported by BRICS countries is produced in Russia, the head of the association noted.