AI is a military technology, not a toy — State Duma committee chairman

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI), while often associated with entertainment and consumer applications, is fundamentally a military technology, asserted Sergey Boyarsky, Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Information Policy, during his address at the Big Decisions of the Small Homeland forum.

"We must not forget that this is, first and foremost, a military technology. The images, deep fakes, and other tools we encounter - these are merely toys. In reality, AI's true power lies in its military capabilities," Boyarsky emphasized.

He underscored that engaging with artificial intelligence is a matter of sovereignty and national security. "The race for AI dominance must be won," he declared, highlighting the strategic importance of technological leadership in this domain.