Russia, India discuss energy supplies, Western sanctions at summit — MFA

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India discussed energy supplies and Western sanctions at the summit held in the Indian capital, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a briefing devoted to results of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the republic and the 23rd Russian-Indian summit.

"Of course, what is happening in the area of energy cooperation between the two countries was discussed. The Russian side outlined its position regarding measures taken by a number of countries," he said, emphasizing that this position is known as well as India's position.

"We have made it quite clear that we are a major energy importer, and our priority is to meet the energy needs of India's 1.4 bln people, with our energy policy entirely driven by this imperative," the official noted. "Ensuring stable energy prices and reliable supplies are two key objectives of our energy supply policy," he stressed.