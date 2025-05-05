FACTBOX: What is known about shootout in Makhachkala killing three police officers

MAKHACHKALA, May 5. /TASS/. Three police officers were killed in a shootout in Makhachkala, the Dagestani interior ministry said, citing preliminary data.

TASS has compiled key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

A shootout was reported from the city of Makhachkala.

According to the Dagestani interior ministry, gunmen attacked police officers.

A car driver opened gunfire at police officers who tries to stop his car, Dagestan’s head, Sergey Melikov, said.

The attackers fled the scene in the police car.

Two attackers were eliminated.

Casualties

According to the Dagestani interior ministry, three police officers were killed.

Four wounded were taken to the republican clinical hospital, a hospital spokesperson said.

All those wounded are in serious condition.

Probe and reaction from authorities

Police and emergencies services are conducting search operation.

Dagestan’s head has called on Makhachkala residents to stay calm and vigilant.

He also called on people not to share photos and videos of the incident on social networks.