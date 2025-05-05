Pakistan’s envoy: Russia vital in resolving nuclear neighbors’ conflict

– Mr. Ambassador, do you plan to hold consultations at the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the aggravation of the situation between Pakistan and India?

– We are already in touch with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since the last meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Astana last year, we have had many exchanges of visits. There is no need to go into details, but in the last month alone, we have had at least four high-level, from Russia to Pakistan and from Pakistan to Russia, respectively. I think you have also seen the reports following my meeting with Mr. Rudenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. These consultations are not interrupted, and we consider Russia as an important player in international politics. We have very good relations with Russia at the moment, and we continue to consult on many issues.

– Including the issue of the Pakistani-Indian escalation?

– Of course. This is one of the main issues currently facing our region.

– Is Islamabad interested in Moscow's mediation to de-escalate the current situation in relations between Pakistan and India?

– We consider Russia an indispensable force when it comes to matters of international politics. It is playing her part, it has always played a certain role. And if you recall the history, then during the conclusion of the Tashkent Declaration (the agreement signed between Pakistan and India with the participation of Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR Alexey Kosygin in 1966 - approx. Russia has mediated a peace agreement between India and Pakistan). And right now, because Russia has a privileged strategic partnership with India, as well as very good relations with Pakistan, it can play a very important role in de-escalating tensions between our two neighbors, nuclear neighbors, I would emphasize.

– Will Pakistan welcome any efforts by Russia to reduce the level of tension in Pakistani-Indian relations?

– As I said, due to Russia's special relations with both countries, Russia has a great advantage in reducing tensions between the two countries, that's for sure.

– Is Pakistan interested in some kind of platform for negotiations with India, for example, in Moscow?

– This is the next step. At this point, we need to see if the other side is ready for this or not. We made official statements after the incident in Pahalgam (on April 22, a terrorist attack took place in this tourist city, as a result of which 25 Indian citizens and 1 Nepalese were killed - approx. TASS), when literally 10 minutes later, the Indian media and leaders began to accuse Pakistan. Our National Security Committee held a meeting after the Indian Security Committee had already made some decisions. In response, our Prime Minister proposed conducting a neutral, transparent and credible investigation. We are ready to cooperate. In addition, in the UN Security Council resolution, as a non-permanent member, Pakistan interacted very positively and constructively with all international partners and issued a consensus document, a statement that strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

– Is the Embassy in Moscow currently operating normally? Are there any difficulties amid the current escalation between Pakistan and India, and have security measures been strengthened?

– I think the Russian people and Russia are very hospitable. And we are very satisfied with the arrangements that we have. According to the Vienna Convention, the Russian side provides us with sufficient security, and today we have no security problems.

– Is Pakistan preparing an official appeal to Russia to participate in the investigation of the terrorist attack in Kashmir?

– We are open. We want this investigation to be conducted and this blame game to stop. There are incidents from time to time, and without addressing the root causes, Pakistan is blamed for this. Similar argument is propounded by Russia for their special military operation in Ukraine that root causes have to be addressed. Similarly, when political disputes fester for a long time, resentment arises and such incidents are likely to occur. It's always very easy to blame and make someone a scapegoat.

Therefore, I believe that the root cause of the problem in Jammu and Kashmir, is the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people, which was promised to them by the international community through various UN Security Council resolutions. This needs to be addressed for a permanent, sustainable and durable peace.

– So, can we assume that the Pakistani side is interested in involving Russia in the investigation of the terrorist attack?

– Yes, we have already talked about this. Russia and China may be involved in this investigation

– Do you need Russia's help?

– If you call it to help or, you know, to solve the problem, when some neutral partners can come and participate in conducting transparent investigations, we would welcome it. And the corresponding proposal of our Prime Minister is very sincere and genuine.