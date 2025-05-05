BUDAPEST, May 5. /TASS/. Washington’s withdrawal from talks on Ukraine will be a very bad news for all, since only the United States can reach an agreement on the conflict settlement with the opposing parties, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"I think that it will be very bad if we will not be able to count on the US president and his administration concerning this matter in the next weeks or months. But as far as I understand, they have not yet said it definitely that they are quitting this," he told reporters when asked to comment on reports that Washington is failing to talk Kiev and Moscow into compromises.

"If anyone does have real chances to reach peace in Ukraine, this is US President Donald Trump," said the too Hungarian diplomat. "It will be a very bad news for the entire world in the United States refuses from a diplomatic settlement. But this has not yet happened. I hope they will continue participating in this process."

According to the MTI agency, Szijjarto spoke to journalists after his speech in the city of Pecs on the ongoing nationwide referendum on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The Hungarian government is vehemently objecting to admitting Ukraine to the community right away, warning that this would be ruinous for the EU economy and fraught with dragging Europe into a conflict with Russia. Budapest intends to take the results of the referendum into account during talks with the EU leadership.