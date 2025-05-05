Russian pharma company starts registering drugs in Indonesia

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Binnopharm Group has started its activities for registration of drugs in Indonesia and the first results are expected this year, CEO of the Russian pharmaceutical company Rustem Muratov said.

"The work has already started for registration of Binnopharm Group’s drugs in Indonesia. We expect first results as early as in this year. We are confident it will be the basis for the long-term cooperation and scaling up of our business in Southeast Asia," Muratov said, cited by the company’s press service.

Binnopharm Group participated in the business mission of the Russian Export Center in Indonesia and the Russia-Indonesia Business Forum organized with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

"Participation in the business mission affirmed the strategic course of Binnopharm Group for expansion of presence in Southeast Asian nations. We not merely introduced the company but also held talks with a number of potential partners, distributors and manufacturers from Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries of the region during the forum," the chief executive said.

Indonesia is becoming the critical strategic partner for Russian companies. Participants discussed prospects of developing bilateral relations, including cooperation in the pharmaceutical sphere and exports of Russian medications, the press service said.