Expert believes Trump pushing EU to commit suicide

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A new package of sanctions against Russia would be suicidal for the EU if the restrictions include US President Donald Trump's demand to significantly increase tariffs on Indian and Chinese goods, Anton Sviridenko, executive director of the Pyotr Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics, told TASS.

The European Commission will put forward an official proposal for the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow on September 17. Trump said earlier that European sanctions against Russia were not tough enough. Previously, he expressed his readiness to introduce effective anti-Russian restrictions if NATO countries jointly stop purchasing oil from Russia, as well as proposed that members of the alliance apply duties on imports from China in the amount of 50-100%.

"Trump is demanding much more significant measures from Europe, namely tariffs on Indian and Chinese goods from 50 to 100%. Rather, this would be suicide for Europe and the destruction of its ties with China and India," the expert said.

Trump offers this option as a pretext for joint measures, Sviridenko noted. "This would be a total revolution in the expression of hostility towards the global South on the part of Europe and the United States since such sanctions are formally directed against Russia, but in fact they are directed against India and China, and are aimed solely at improving the US position in trade negotiations," he explained.

"The package Europe is preparing now is rather a regular initiative to support and fuel the general anti-Russian direction in European politics," the expert said, adding that more decisive steps would be extremely painful for Europe, and that "China's ‘jab’ does not promise any bonuses for Europeans and may cause retaliatory measures.".