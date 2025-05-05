Russia hopes to discuss creation of BRICS grain exchange at SPIEF — minister

VLADIKAVKAZ, May 5 /TASS/. Russia hopes to discuss with its BRICS partners the creation of a grain exchange of the community at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, said Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut.

On Monday, during a visit to an agricultural enterprise in North Ossetia, Lut told journalists that a special working group for the creation of such platform had been set up in Russia.

"Together with the Central Bank we have already discussed possible approaches. Because there are different options to create a BRICS grain exchange. There are several approaches now. In May, we should decide which one to take, and we really hope that in June, perhaps at the St. Petersburg forum, we will be able to discuss this issue with our foreign partners that are part of BRICS," Lut said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward the initiative of creating the BRICS grain exchange at the summit of the community in Kazan in 2024.

The 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled to take place on June 18-21.