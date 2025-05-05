MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia is willing to maintain mutually beneficial ties with all countries, including Germany, where a new government is soon to be sworn in, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

"President Putin keeps reiterating the core message that we are open to constructive and respectful relations with all countries," he emphasized.

"We are also ready to expand ties in a broad and meaningful way, to the extent that other nations are prepared to engage," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Western countries severed relations with Moscow unilaterally. European nations and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over recent years, disregarding the country’s security concerns and legitimate strategic interests. Nevertheless, Russia’s government and economy have withstood the pressure, even showing robust growth, while Western Europe has experienced economic stagnation following the loss of affordable Russian energy.

Still, Brussels insists its course is correct and remains committed to reducing cooperation regardless of the consequences. Additionally, the EU continues to advocate for greater support to the Kiev regime with the aim of inflicting "a strategic defeat" on Russia on the battlefield.