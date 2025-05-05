Yemeni port of Hodeida suspends operations after Israeli strikes — source

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. The Hodeida commercial port in Yemen has suspended operations amid massive Israeli attacks on Monday evening, a source in the Houthi-controlled Hodeida governorate told TASS.

"All the port operations have been suspended after the strikes. The resumption of the port’s operations will depend on the scale of damage to the port infrastructure, which will be assessed within days," the source said.

According to the source, the scope of damage is not yet clear as a strong fire continues at the port’s container and oil terminals. A firefighting operation continues.

Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening. The United States did not take part in this Israeli operation against the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya television channel said, citing a Pentagon official.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving four people injured. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that they had failed to intercept the missile, despite numerous attempts to do so.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the airport was attacked with the use of a "hypersonic ballistic missile." Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about retaliatory measures.