Serbian president to return from sick leave, meet Russian ambassador

BELGRADE, May 5. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will return to work after taking a sick leave on May 7; on his first day back, the head of state will receive Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Pink TV channel reported, citing the Serbian leader's administration.

According to the outlet, the Serbian president has already lined up meetings with the heads of the Russian and British embassies in the republic on the morning of May 7. The head of state is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said earlier that Vucic had canceled all engagements for several days, though he did not drop his planned visit to Moscow on May 9. Dragan Dincic, a cardiologist from the Military Medical Academy whom the president had previously consulted, stated that Vucic’s condition was stable and satisfactory, though he would not be able to fully resume his duties for a few more days.

Earlier, Vucic experienced sharp chest pain during his visit to the United States. He sought medical attention and, after undergoing an examination, decided to return to Serbia. The president affirmed his intention to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, unless "anything happens to him or any threat is posed to Serbia."