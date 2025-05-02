US views minerals deal with Kiev as model for new agreements — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. Washington plans to use the minerals deal concluded with Ukraine as a model for future agreements with other countries, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

"The Trump administration sees its resource deal with Ukraine as a model for further international agreements, reflecting the president’s strategy of using Washington’s foreign policy heft to secure assets and investment returns overseas," the news agency noted.

The deal covering such resources as oil and gas, graphite and aluminum reflects "Trump’s intention to use foreign policy to add assets rather than liabilities to the US balance sheet," the source said, cited by the news agency.