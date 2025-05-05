Petition to Slovak president demands vote on lifting Russia sanctions — report

BRATISLAVA, May 5. /TASS/. Members of a group called the Slovak Renaissance Movement on Monday turned in a petition to the Slovak president's office asking to hold a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia, the TASR news agency reported.

According to the report, the petition collected almost 400,000 signatures.

"The Office of the President of Slovakia will work with the lists of the petition in full compliance with the law," the office said in a statement.

The president of Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people, is required to call a referendum if a petition is submitted with signatures from at least 350,000 people. Before announcing a referendum, the presidential administration, as the Slovak media report, must establish whether the collection of signatures for the petition met the requirements of the national legislation.

According to Slovak news reports, as a member of the European Union, the country is obliged to comply with its rules, such as the ones on sanctions against Russia. Slovakia's leaders said the country is firmly anchored in the bloc, but some anti-Russian sanctions are taking a toll.

On March 11, the Slovak presidential administration received a petition for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia, which was submitted by a Slovak group called "Brother for Brother." According to the group, the petition collected more than 450,000 signatures. The document, however, did not meet the requirements of national legislation. Slovak news media reported that the police were investigating suspected falsification of some of the signatures.