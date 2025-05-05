Ukrainian POW killed by Ukrainian drone during evacuation — witness

DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. Ivan Bobrushko, a captured soldier from Ukraine’s 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, recounted to TASS that a comrade was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike during an evacuation carried out by Russian forces near the village of Komar.

"He was the first to get on the motorcycle with a Russian soldier. We boarded another motorcycle. We moved left, while they went right. Ultimately, a Ukrainian drone caught up with them. The soldier was struck directly in the back and died instantly," Bobrushko explained, noting that two motorcycles had been used in the evacuation.