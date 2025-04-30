Large number of world leaders to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A large number of the heads of state and governments will come to Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"During the days of the celebration, there will be a very considerable number of the heads of state and governments from various regions together with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," the Kremlin spokesman said.

This indicates that very many heads of state and governments share the importance of this holiday and Russia’s pride of the Victory over Nazism, Peskov stressed.

"And, of course, this suggests that Russia, indeed, has not simply allies but a great many countries that are close to the spirit of our ideology and close to our worldviews," the Russian presidential spokesman went on to say.

"This is, perhaps, the best opportunity to further build the relationships based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and readiness to take each other’s concerns into account," Peskov said.

This is exactly what Russian President Putin has always said, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.