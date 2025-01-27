Brazilian president to attend 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

BUENOS AIRES, January 27. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said he intended to pay a visit to Russia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"President Lula da Silva thanked the Russian side for the invitation to the celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II in Europe (the Great Patriotic War - TASS) on May 9 and announced his intention to attend," the press service said in a statement.